John Lynch says 49ers will take the best player regardless of position at No. 2

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch doesn’t think he has any major needs with the second overall pick in the draft.

Lynch said the 49ers’ needs were addressed in free agency, and the draft can be a matter of just adding talent.

“In terms of what we did, it gave us flexibility,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We had some ideas of areas where we had to get better. And what we did gave us flexibility to just focus on going out and getting the best player available, particularly with that top spot, regardless of the position.”

Some positions, however, are more valuable than others, and pass rusher is one of the most valuable positions. That’s why so many mock drafts have Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa going to the 49ers second overall. Lynch attended Ohio State’s Pro Day and said he plans to spend more time with Bosa before the draft. A lot can change in the next month, but it looks like Bosa will be the best player available at No. 2.