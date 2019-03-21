Josh Tupou re-signs with Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals tendered defensive lineman Josh Tupou as an exclusive rights free agent this month and Tupou decided not to take his time before signing it.

The team announced on Thursday that Tupou has signed his tender for the 2019 season. It will the third season in Cincinnati for Tupou, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado.

Tupou played in six games for the Bengals last season and ended the year on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. He also played in one game in 2017 and has nine tackles across all of those those appearances.

Cincinnati tendered three other exclusive rights free agents — cornerback Tony McRae, guard Alex Redmond and safety Brandon Wilson — this offseason.