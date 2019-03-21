Justin Houston: I have plenty left in the tank

Getty Images

Justin Houston is now a member of the Colts and a new uniform won’t be the only difference from his days with the Chiefs.

Houston will be listed as a defensive end for the first time in his career as the Colts run a 4-3 base defense, but Houston said he doesn’t foresee any issues with that change. He said, via Andrew Walker of the Colts website, that his job “easier now than it has been in the past” because he does not anticipate having any coverage responsibilities in the Indy defense.

The prevalence of sub packages had Houston playing with his hand in the dirt a lot in Kansas City, which is further reason to believe that the switch shouldn’t throw him too much. The veteran pass rusher doesn’t think his production is going to take a hit either.

“I have plenty left in the tank,” Houston said. “I think some people don’t believe that, but I feel like I’ve got plenty to show the world.”

A productive Houston winning battles as a pass rusher would be a welcome addition to a Colts defense that didn’t have that kind of one-on-one threat last season.