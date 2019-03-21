Kerry Wynn, Curtis Riley visit Bengals

Getty Images

Two members of the 2018 Giants defense met with the Bengals on Thursday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that defensive end Kerry Wynn was in Cincinnati to visit with the team. Field Yates of ESPN adds that safety Curtis Riley was also in town.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was the Giants’ defensive backs coach last year, so he knows Riley well. Riley started every game for the Giants and his departure would leave the team without either of their starters from last year as Landon Collins is now part of the Washington defense.

Riley has also visited with the Packers and Raiders since free agency got underway last week. The Bengals have already signed cornerback BW Webb, who also played for the Giants last season.

Wynn joined the Giants in 2014 and he’s played in 58 games over the last four seasons. He has 140 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles as a rotational piece of the defense.