The Lions announced they have signed free agent tight end Logan Thomas.

Thomas spent the past two seasons in Buffalo. He appeared in 24 games with five starts, catching 19 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

He originally entered the NFL as a quarterback, with the Cardinals using a fourth-round selection on him in 2014.

He passed for 81 yards and a touchdown in two games as a rookie before fully converting to tight end in 2016.