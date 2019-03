Getty Images

The Lions made their big splashes early, and are looking at depth now.

Via MLive.com, former Saints linebacker Manti Te'o visited the Lions Wednesday.

Injuries limited Te’o last season, but he was a solid player for the Saints for two years after spending his first four years with the Chargers. He has also visited the Raiders.

The Lions are looking for depth on defense after their early splurges on Trey Flowers and Justin Coleman.