Mike Hull re-signs with Dolphins

The Dolphins secured the return of one of their own free agents on Thursday.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Mike Hull has re-signed with Miami. The linebacker agreed to a one-year deal.

Hull signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted in 2015 and made his regular season debut in November of that season. He opened last season on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but returned to play in the final eight games of the season.

The majority of Hull’s playing time in Miami has come on special teams, although he has made five starts on defense. He has 78 tackles and an interception over the course of his career.