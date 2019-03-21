Competition Committee unveils two proposals to change replay rules

Getty Images

The NFL has released this year’s proposed changes to the league’s playing rules and seven of them have to do with the replay review system.

Two of those proposals come directly from the Competition Committee while the other nine were generated by teams. Each of the proposals from the Competition Committee propose to amend the current replay rules for a one-year period.

The first of those proposals calls for fouls for pass interference to be reviewable. It also proposes expanding automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul as well as any attempt for points after a touchdown. The second proposal would include pass interference fouls as well as penalties for roughing the passer and unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture.

On the team side, Kansas City made a proposal to make personal fouls reviewable. Unlike the committee’s recommendations, their proposed change would cover both penalized and unpenalized plays.

Washington offered a pair of proposals. One calls for making all plays that occur during a game subject to review while the other asks for personal fouls to be reviewable plays.

The Eagles proposed automatic reviews for all scoring plays and turnovers negated by a penalty. They also joined the Panthers, Rams and Seahawks in a proposal to make player-safety rules violations reviewable whether or not a flag is thrown on the field.

Finally, the Broncos made two proposals. One would subject fourth down plays spotted short of the line to gain or goal line to an automatic review. Their other proposal would make all extra point and two-point conversion attempts subject to automatic review.

Proposed changes by the Competition Committee generally have a better chance of being approved by league owners and we’ll find out next week if the one-year trials they are floating are put into place.