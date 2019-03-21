Opening of new Raiders stadium is delayed, by four days

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are scheduled to open their new stadium in 2020. On July 31.

The bad news is that has been delayed. The good news is that it’s been delayed by only four days.

According to Rick Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the stadium is now scheduled to open on August 4, 2020. Per Velotta, the Raiders have indicated that their first preseason game would be played two days later, on August 6.

So while there’s no reason to be concerned about the stadium not being ready in time, it’s getting close. And if it gets delayed much more, there’s a chance 2019 won’t be the last year that the Raiders play in Oakland.