Panthers lineman apologizes for getting punched out

Getty Images

Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Hearn made himself visible in the worst kind of way.

Not only did he make TMZ, he made it for getting knocked out.

Now, the second-year lineman is apologizing for an incident outside a bar in Augusta, Ga.

‘’Dear Panther Nation: I would like to offer my deepest apologies to the Panthers organization, my teammates and coaches, the fans and the league,” Hearn said in a statement from his agent, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “I take full responsibility for my actions. There is no excuse for my behavior, and I will learn from my mistakes.”

Hopefully, he also learns to protect his face.

In the video, the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was knocked flat by a punch from a smaller man, the literal insult to injury. Hearn, undrafted from Clemson, stuck as a member of their practice squad before a December call-up to the active roster.