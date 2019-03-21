Patriots, Gostkowski making progress in contract talks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Free agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski has spent his entire NFL career in New England, and there’s reason to think he’ll remain there.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports that Gostkowski and the Patriots have made progress toward a new contract.

Gostkowski completed a four-year, $17.2 million contract last season. It’s unclear if the Patriots are going to be willing to pay him that kind of money again, given that the 35-year-old Gostkowski did not have a great season in 2018.

The Patriots chose Gostkowski in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft and he’s been their kicker since.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Patriots, Gostkowski making progress in contract talks

  1. Pats have the least cap space of any team at the moment, so they’ll have to pay him mostly in signing bonus to get the deal done. At the moment they don’t even have enough to pay the draft picks so they’re going to have to make some cuts somewhere in the existing players or get them to restructure.

  2. Man, I’m losing count of how many kickers they’ve gone thru since 1996! What is it, two now?

  3. Gostkowski used to be automatic. Then he missed a PAT against Denver. While NE was decimated the game came right down to the wire. The Patriots had to play catch up the whole game. If that PAT would have been made NE would have been celebrating #7 this year instead of #6. That got into his head and it seems like he misses a big kick in each and every playoff game now.

    While all this is true, he’s still one of the top kickers in the league…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!