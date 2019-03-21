Patriots, Gostkowski making progress in contract talks

Getty Images

Free agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski has spent his entire NFL career in New England, and there’s reason to think he’ll remain there.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports that Gostkowski and the Patriots have made progress toward a new contract.

Gostkowski completed a four-year, $17.2 million contract last season. It’s unclear if the Patriots are going to be willing to pay him that kind of money again, given that the 35-year-old Gostkowski did not have a great season in 2018.

The Patriots chose Gostkowski in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft and he’s been their kicker since.