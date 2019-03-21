Raiders to sign Jordan Devey away from the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Raiders have a long way to go to catch the Chiefs. They’re now pilfering one of Kansas City’s players.

Offensive lineman Jordan Devey will be signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Devey spent three seasons with the Chiefs. Undrafted out of Memphis in 2013, Devey has spent time with the Ravens, Patriots, and 49ers.

Devey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in late October. He had appeared in all seven games leading up to the injury, with two starts.