Rams, Cowboys set for August 17 preseason game in Hawaii

Getty Images

There was a report earlier this month that the Rams and Cowboys were in talks to play a preseason game in Hawaii this summer and no issues came up to spoil the idea.

The Rams and Cowboys announced on Thursday that they will meet on August 17 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. It will be the first exhibition game in Hawaii since 1976 and the first NFL game of any kind in the state since the Pro Bowl moved to Orlando for the 2017 edition of the game.

In addition to the game, the Rams also announced a variety of community events that they will be holding in the week leading up to the game. They include a tournament and skills competition for 16 high school teams on the islands and visits with military personnel.

Tickets for the game are available via the Rams and at Aloha Stadium.