Report: Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settled for less than $10 million

The specific amount remains unknown. The ballpark has now been identified.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reports that the collusion grievances filed by Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid settled for less than $10 million.

It’s not a surprise. Last month, we outlined the factors supporting a conclusion that the amount was far less than the numbers that initially were thrown around. We invite you to refresh your memory.

There’s another important factor bolstering the notion that the settlement was less than expected: Kaepernick remains unemployed, even after the Dolphins were fumbling around for a quarterback, Kaepernick reportedly was interested, and they signed Ryan Fitzpatrick instead. The ongoing shunning of Kaepernick, notwithstanding the latest failed prediction from attorney Mark Geragos that Kaepernick would be signed within two weeks of the settlement, suggests that the league has no concerns about another collusion claim, or an argument that Kaepernick is the victim of retaliation for the filing of his prior collusion grievance.