Report: Expanded replay could be only for flags thrown

AP

The Competition Committee continues to discuss expanding replay on the heels of the owners’ annual spring meetings next week.

It has discussed several ideas and proposals. As of their discussions Wednesday, the Competition Committee appeared to be leaning toward making pass interference and some personal fouls subject to review but only in cases in which a flag was thrown on the field, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports.

The Competition Committee has not shown strong support for making pass interference or personal fouls subject to review when no flag was thrown. It also doesn’t seem to be leaning toward a sky judge, Maske adds.

The Competition Committee left their meetings in Indianapolis last month appearing to favor adding a video official to each crew. The Alliance of American Football is using a sky judge in its league.

NFL teams submitted seven replay-related proposals, so owners will consider those as well as the Competition Committee’s recommendations. But the Competition Committee’s recommendations generally carry more weight with owners.

Any rules change requires 24 of 32 votes by owners to pass.