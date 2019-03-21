Report: Saints sign Marcus Sherels

Getty Images

Cornerback Marcus Sherels‘ long run with the Vikings has reportedly come to an end.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Sherels has agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints. Per the report, the Vikings hoped to bring Sherels back for a 10th season with the team. Sherels joins center Nick Easton and running back Latavius Murray as players to leave the Vikings for the Saints this offseason.

Sherels signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2010 and has spent most of the last eight years as the team’s primary punt returner. He’s the franchise’s leader in punt return touchdowns with five for his career and that number ties him with Percy Harvin and Cordarrelle Patterson for the most special teams touchdowns in Vikings history.

Sherels only played 49 defensive snaps for Minnesota over the last two seasons, so it’s a good bet that those punt return skills will be the biggest part of his job in New Orleans as well.