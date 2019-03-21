Report: Tyreek Hill’s name came up in trade talks at start of free agency

Getty Images

Everything is on hold at the moment, as it pertains to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

But there’s a chance his future was going to be different, even before reports of an investigation of allegations of battery of a child.

In a mailbag column at The Athletic, Jay Glazer mentions that he heard “rumblings” that Hill’s name was being mentioned in trade talks earlier this offseason.

Again, the current investigation makes that a moot point for now, but it’s worth filing away for several reasons.

For one, Glazer was ahead of the herd with his “bold prediction” that Giants wideout Odell Beckham could be traded this offseason, a prediction that came in when he was dealt to Cleveland.

But at the time from which those Hill rumblings emanated, the Chiefs were talking to Hill about a contract extension, which would have likely dwarfed any deals at the time. Perhaps if those talks weren’t going well, and the Chiefs weren’t confident about their ability to resign him, they might have taken the temperature of others to see what Hill’s value would be.

The legal system and the NFL’s own investigation is taking center stage now, but it’s worth considering that Hill’s future in Kansas City might not have been as secure as some imagined.