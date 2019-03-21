Report: Vinny Curry close to Eagles return

Getty Images

Defensive end Vinny Curry is reportedly close to returning to his first NFL team.

Curry was released by the Buccaneers last month and has been linked to a couple of teams over the last month, but Zach Berman of Philly.com reports that he is close to an agreement that will bring him back to Philadelphia.

The Eagles drafted Curry in the second round of the 2012 draft and he remained with the team through the 2017 season. He was released last offseason after refusing to take a pay cut and wound up signing with the Bucs.

Curry had 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games for Tampa last season. Assuming the deal gets done, he’ll rejoin old teammates Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett and Chris Long on a defensive line that’s also added Malik Jackson to the mix this offseason.