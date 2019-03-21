Ricardo Allen running again after torn Achilles

Getty Images

For NFL players coming off surgeries, the rehab isn’t really official until they put a workout on social media.

By that measuring stick, Falcons safety Ricardo Allen is on his way back.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Allen ran outside for the first time since tearing his Achilles last September.

Allen’s injury was one of the early ones which helped torpedo the Falcons’ 2018, along with safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones in the first month of the season.

There’s still plenty of time for Allen to recover in time for training camp, but the fact he’s back on his feet now is a good sign.