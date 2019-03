Getty Images

The Cardinals announced that exclusive rights free agent Ricky Seals-Jones signed his tender offer Thursday.

They expect the tight end to play a big role in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Kingsbury recruited Seals-Jones to Texas A&M when he was the offensive coordinator of the Aggies, though Kingsbury left for the head coaching job at Texas Tech before Seals-Jones enrolled.

Seals-Jones, 23, made 34 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown last season.