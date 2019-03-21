Rico Gathers reaches deal on marijuana charge

Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has reached a deal to resolve the marijuana possession charge against him.

Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reports that Gathers pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor and will not face any time behind bars after striking a deal with prosecutors. The conviction will be cleared from his record if he remains out of trouble for 90 days and Gathers also had to pay a $99 fine.

Gathers was arrested last summer in Frisco, Texas and could still face league discipline as a result of the arrest.

Gathers joined the Cowboys in 2016, but saw his first regular season action last season. He caught three passes for 45 yards in 15 appearances. He’s part of a tight end group that lost Geoff Swaim as a free agent, but will be getting Jason Witten back after Witten spent last season calling games on Monday Night Football.