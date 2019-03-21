Robert Griffin III returning to Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens are Lamar Jackson‘s team now.

And at least he has a familiar face in the quarterback room with him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens are re-signing Robert Griffin III to be Jackson’s backup.

He only attempted six passes last season, but with Joe Flacco gone to Denver, he provides some elder counsel for Jackson (as well as, perhaps, a cautionary tale).

They’re the only two quarterbacks on the roster at the moment, so they’ll need to add another arm or two for camp, but they’ve traditionally only kept two quarterbacks on the regular season roster. The fact they kept RG3 a year ago speaks to his value.