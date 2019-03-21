Saints’ Cameron Meredith takes a pay cut

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith was a candidate to get cut this year, after playing just six games and catching nine passes last season. But now he’ll be sticking around.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Meredith has agreed to a pay cut, shaving more than $2 million off his base salary this season. His cap number, which would have been $6.47 million under his old contract, reduces to $4.15 million.

The Saints signed Meredith to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent from the Bears last year, and the Bears declined to match it. But knee issues, which cost him the entire 2017 season, also cost him most of the 2018 season.

The last time Meredith was fully healthy, he was the Bears’ leading receiver, catching 66 passes for 888 yards in 2016.