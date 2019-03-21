Sean McVay on charges against get-back coach: Some gray exists

Getty Images

Rams director of strength training and performance Ted Rath was arrested on Jan. 15 on charges of sexual battery. The Rams placed Rath, who doubles as the team’s get-back coach, on a leave of absence.

They have not fired him.

“There is some gray that exists,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “We’re looking for clarity from that situation. The biggest thing is making sure we have all the facts necessary to make the right decisions for this organization.”

Rath entered a not guilty plea Friday to three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery for an alleged incident that took place in June.