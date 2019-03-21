Todd Haley: Jets have to show patience with Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell‘s running style is a patient one as he showed throughout his time with the Steelers that he is content to wait for a hole to present itself before charging forward into the line.

That’s not the way every running back approaches their job and it is something that the Jets are going to have to adjust to as they get ready for Bell’s first season with the team. It’s also been a while since Bell has taken part in a football game and former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley said the combination of those things will require the Jets to show the same kind of patience that Bell shows when it comes to seeing a return on this offseason’s big investment.

“It’ll take time. I don’t think it will be Game One,” Haley said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Plus, with all the new guys, all the new guys up front, I think there will have to be some patience. I know New York. It’ll be like, ‘We got Le’Veon — here we go!’ I think you have to set the bar a little lower to start.”

The Jets will have a few months to work with Bell before the start of the season, but there won’t be an easy way to simulate what the regular season is going to look and feel like for the offense. That may make Haley correct about the need to keep expectations to a reasonable level, although that may be a tough sell to those who will be reacting to the way the Jets break from the gate in 2019.