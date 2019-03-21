Trent Richardson hopes NFL is noticing his AAF play

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
When Trent Richardson got traded by the team that drafted him, then cut by the team that traded for him, then cut by two more teams that signed him before even getting on the field for them, it appeared his NFL career was over. He’s hoping to prove that’s not the case.

Richardson, who is now playing for the Birmingham Iron and leading the Alliance of American Football in touchdowns, says he’s hoping he’ll get another NFL chance.

“People are talking about me going back to the NFL, Richardson said. “That’s the goal. That’s the dream. But while I’m with the Alliance I’m going to do everything I can to show I appreciate them.”

Richardson is a long ways away from when he was the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, but he’s grateful for the job he has now.

“This second opportunity is big for me. Just the opportunity to play professional football. I missed it,” Richardson said.

Richardson is probably still a long shot to ever play in the NFL again, but there may be teams at least interested in bringing him in for a workout, and that alone is progress from where he was a year ago, when it appeared that his pro football career was long since over.

8 responses to “Trent Richardson hopes NFL is noticing his AAF play

  1. Good for him, he is making the most of his opportunity. This is what America is all about, not the corrosive peeps who claim to be about equality and socialism but demand $20 million to put on a helmet.

  2. He’s averaging less than 3 yards a carry. That’s abysmal, especially in a developmental league. The TDs mean nothing other than he was handed the ball at the goal line. The chances of him even getting a camp invite are 0.

  3. Do people actually think that AAF players are being looked at more than CFL? As for Richardson any scout will look at your YPC over TDs. TDs just mean you are in an offense that can move the ball and give you opportunities. YPC show your effectiveness much better.

  5. His line havent been great so hes not breaking any long runs. But hes playing well as a short yardage tough style of runner and would be a decent change of pace back for an NFL team.

    Hope he gets a chance as it’ll improve the AAF even more if players see you really can get a second chance. The leagues been great, something to watch in the offseason. NFL Europe was the same – but with lots of allocated players, when used right these leagues are well worth sending backups or 3rd stringers to.

  7. I can see the allure of the NFL and making millions a year (compared to the $84k he’s making now), but he’s dominating the AAF and is at best a change of pace back in the NFL. At 28 he has one shot at a decent 3-4 year contract in the NFL, but could have 8 more years in the AAF. Pays better than most jobs 28 year olds work.

  8. All the physical gifts a back could hope for, but lacks the vision necessary to be successful in the pro game where he is no longer a man among boys.

