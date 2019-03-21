Trent Richardson hopes NFL is noticing his AAF play

Getty Images

When Trent Richardson got traded by the team that drafted him, then cut by the team that traded for him, then cut by two more teams that signed him before even getting on the field for them, it appeared his NFL career was over. He’s hoping to prove that’s not the case.

Richardson, who is now playing for the Birmingham Iron and leading the Alliance of American Football in touchdowns, says he’s hoping he’ll get another NFL chance.

“People are talking about me going back to the NFL, Richardson said. “That’s the goal. That’s the dream. But while I’m with the Alliance I’m going to do everything I can to show I appreciate them.”

Richardson is a long ways away from when he was the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, but he’s grateful for the job he has now.

“This second opportunity is big for me. Just the opportunity to play professional football. I missed it,” Richardson said.

Richardson is probably still a long shot to ever play in the NFL again, but there may be teams at least interested in bringing him in for a workout, and that alone is progress from where he was a year ago, when it appeared that his pro football career was long since over.