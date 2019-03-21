Getty Images

Thursday’s PFT Live included praise for Nick Bosa‘s business decision to not work out at his Pro Day. And that inspired a Thursday PFT Live draft.

What were the most memorable NFL business decisions?

It was as wide-open of a category as we’ve ever stumbled upon, with opportunities for the serious to the not-so-serious and the outside-the-box to the downright goofy.

