Will Grier is “a riser,” will meet with at least 10 teams

Getty Images

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier “put on a show” for scouts at the school’s Pro Day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

All 32 teams were in attendance to watch Grier, including head coaches Pat Shurmur, Jay Gruden and Mike Tomlin and executives Kevin Colbert, Marty Hurney and Nick Caserio, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Media.

Schefter calls Grier a “riser” as the draft grows closer.

Grier will meet with at least 10 teams, including the Giants, Chargers, Patriots, Saints and Washington.

Grier began his career at Florida before transferring to West Virginia. In two years as the Mountaineers quarterback, Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,354 yards with 71 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

He played six games at UF and 22 at West Virginia.