XFL team in L.A. hires woman executive

Getty Images

The yet-to-be-named XFL football team in Los Angeles has named Heather Brooks Karatz its president.

Karatz’s responsibilities include the team’s fan engagement and business operations, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships, marketing, content, communications, community relations and the game day experience.

“Vince McMahon and I are thrilled that Heather is our first team president,” Jeffrey Pollack, the XFL’s president and CEO, said. “She knows Los Angeles inside out, played a key role in one of the most successful launch efforts in professional sports, and will help us build a fanbase and get it right.”

Karatz most recently was the executive vice president and general counsel of the Los Angeles Football Club and Banc of California Stadium. She previously served as the general counsel and senior vice president of Relativity Sports where she represented more than 300 professional athletes in the NFL, NBA and MLB. She also has worked as an attorney for the NHL and as a law clerk for the NFL Management Council.