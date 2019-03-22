49ers, Jets and Raiders among Josh Allen’s pre-draft visits

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen was selected by the Bills with the seventh-overall pick in last year’s draft and the pass rusher with the same name may be off the board even earlier this year.

This Josh Allen recorded 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss coming off the edge for Kentucky last season and he’s usually ranked among the top players in this year’s class. A look at the teams he’s meeting with ahead of the draft suggest those rankings are on the mark.

Allen told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area from Kentucky’s Pro Day on Friday that he is scheduled to meet with the 49ers, Jets, Raiders, Giants and Lions in the near future. The 49ers, Jets and Raiders own the second, third and fourth overall picks while the Giants are at No. 6 and the Lions are slated to pick eighth.

With Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, Montez Sweat, Brian Burns and Devin White also often found at the top of draft boards, Allen has a lot of company when it comes to front seven options for teams making early selections in April.