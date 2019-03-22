49ers kick the tires on former Bills tight end Chris Gragg

Getty Images

March is the time of year for big-name free agents, but teams also have to fill rosters.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers worked out veteran free agent tight end Chris Gragg.

The 28-year-old Gragg spent his first four seasons with the Bills, but his time there ended with a training camp ACL tear. He went to camp with the Jets last season, but was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

In his first three healthy seasons, he caught 24 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.