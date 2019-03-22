Adam Jones reaches plea agreement on charges from casino arrest

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Adam Jones has reached a plea agreement to resolve charges filed against him as a result of a February arrest at an Indiana casino.

Jones was accused of threatening to kill an Indiana Gaming Commission Enforcement agent who engaged Jones regarding an accusation that he tried to add chips to a winning bet after the result of the game was known. Jones faced charges of intimidation, battery against a public safety official, cheating at gambling, attempted theft, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and two counts of resisting law enforcement after being arrested on February 27.

Five more felony counts of cheating while gambling were added on Thursday, but Ohio County prosecutor Lynn Deddens told the Cincinnati Enquirer that those counts have been dismissed as a result of the plea deal. Neither Deddens nor Jones’ attorney would elaborate on other facets of the deal as it has not yet been approved by the court.

Jones played seven games for the Broncos last season, but has been unemployed since being released on November 20.