Adrian Peterson: I should have had 1500, 1600 yards last year

Getty Images

Expectations were measured for running back Adrian Peterson heading into the 2018 season as he was a late addition to the Washington roster and coming off a pair of down years at 33 years old.

Peterson exceeded those expectations by a wide margin. He ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 20 passes in an effort that earned him a new two-year contract.

That production didn’t pass muster with everyone, however. Peterson said this week that he felt he left a big chunk of yards on the field over the course of the season.

“I feel like last year was just a decent season, like for me in my mind,” Peterson said, via the team’s website. “People were like, ‘Wow, you did incredible, you had 1,000 yards.’ And I’m like, ‘Man, I should have had 15, 16 hundred yards.”

Hitting 1,500 yards would be a high-water mark for a running back Peterson’s age and his chances at making a run at it will be impacted by Derrius Guice‘s return from a torn ACL, but every yard he can gain will be a plus for an offense that’s missing certainty at quarterback this year.