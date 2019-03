Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman Al Woods visited the Lions this week.

Woods, 31, appeared in 14 games with the Colts last season with eight starts. He made 24 tackles.

He has played nine seasons since the Saints made him a fourth-round pick in 2010.

Woods has played games for the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Titans and Steelers as well as the Colts. He spent the past two seasons in Indianapolis, starting all 16 games in 2017.