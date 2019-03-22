Bills in no rush to decide on Shaq Lawson’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the team is in a holding pattern when it comes to potentially signing defensive end Ziggy Ansah and there’s a similar wait and see approach in place for one of their current defensive ends.

Shaq Lawson is heading into his fourth season and that means it is nearly time for the Bills to make a call about exercising their fifth-year option on the 2016 first-round pick’s rookie contract. They have until May 3 to make a call and Beane indicated that they may take all of that time before making a move in either direction.

“We’ve still got time. Right now, our focus is on the draft,” Beane said during an appearance on WGR 550. “Shaq’s out training, and we’ve checked in with him through a couple of people a couple of times just to see how he’s doing, but I know he’s looking forward to coming back. We’ll probably wait and approach that a little bit closer to the deadline.”

Lawson has missed 13 regular season games over his first three seasons and has 78 tackles, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles when he has been in the lineup. The salary for the fifth-year option, which is guaranteed against injury only, should be around $10 million in 2020.