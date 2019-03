Getty Images

The Bills signed tackle turned tight end Jake Fisher on Friday and they added a player to their defense a little later in the day.

Safety Maurice Alexander handled the announcement of his new team by tweeting out a picture of himself wearing a Bills uniform. Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports it is a one-year, $1.375 million deal.

Alexander visited with the Bills earlier this week and joins the team after spending last season with the Seahawks. Alexander played 133 snaps on special teams in Seattle without seeing any time on defense.

He was used more in the secondary over four years with the Rams and has 123 tackles, three tackles and two interceptions over the course of his career.