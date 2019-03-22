Blake Bortles wants opportunity to start again

AP

Blake Bortles started 73 of a possible 80 games with the Jaguars, but he never proved he was a franchise quarterback. So Bortles now is a backup in hopes of getting a starting job again one day.

“I want to get an opportunity to start in this league and I think in order to do that, this is the best step,” Bortles said Thursday, via the team website.

Bortles said Chad Henne laid a blueprint of how to be a “true professional” as a backup.

Rams General Manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay pointed to Bortles’ experience as the reason they signed him to back up Jared Goff.

Bortles went 2-1 in the 2017 postseason, losing 24-20 to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

“It was the experience factor,” Snead said Thursday. “When you’re kind of in the phase that we are, we do want to continue winning and having a quarterback who’s been there, done that, definitely helps if you ever have to go to the bullpen.”