Browns sign offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann

The Browns added some offensive line depth Friday, picking up a former starter.

The team announced the signing of free agent Bryan Witzmann.

He started seven games at right guard for the Bears last year while Kyle Long was out with an injury.

Witzmann, and has 20 starts in his career. Originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted rookie from South Dakota State, he has spent time with the Saints, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Vikings as well.

The Browns also brought in his former Bears teammate Eric Kush this offseason, as they try to build some depth in the middle after dealing guard Kevin Zeitler to the Giants.