Cam Newton takes vow of chastity for a month

Getty Images

Going vegan was one thing.

Now, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is giving up something else in hopes of helping his comeback.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Newton alluded to taking a vow of chastity during March.

“In March — I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is — no climax,” Newton said.

The audience and Corden reacted with surprise, but Newton continued. “Straight up. I’m going through a transition right now, like, where, . . .” he said, before Corden cut him off with an “Oh. My God.”

Actor David Boreanaz, another guest on the show, joked that he should have taken that challenge during February, which only has 28 days.

“I wanted it to be challenging,” Newton said. “I’m coming off shoulder surgery.”

That led to some predictable back-and-forth jokes among the host and his guests, but Newton seemed to have an actual justification for it.

“It makes my mind stronger,” he said. “So when the season comes around, I say if I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.”

Whether his celibacy translates to more success remains to be seen, but after shutting him down in December, we’ve already see what the Panthers offense looks like when Newton doesn’t score.