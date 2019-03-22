Chiefs bringing back Anthony Sherman

Getty Images

Even after an amazing season, the Chiefs are faced with plenty of uncertainty this offseason.

But at least they know they’ll have their Pro Bowl fullback.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Anthony Sherman is returning to the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

Sherman’s a fine contributor, but it’s worth noting that his Pro Bowl largely depended on being part of the best offense in the league rather than his own gifts. He had one carry for 2 yards, and eight receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Sherman played just 98 of the Chiefs’ 1,045 offensive snaps last year (9.4 percent).

The 30-year-old fullback has been with them since 2013, having started his career with the Cardinals.