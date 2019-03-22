Colts “still working through it” with Dontrelle Inman

Getty Images

The Colts made their biggest splash of free agency on Thursday when they signed Justin Houston in a move designed to boost their pass rush.

Before that move, the biggest addition of the new league year had been wide receiver Devin Funchess. Other that those two moves, the Colts have mostly concentrated on re-signing their own players and General Manager Chris Ballard said they are still talking to another player on that list.

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman expressed a desire to stay with the Colts and Ballard said that adding Funchess doesn’t mean that they’ve opted not to bring Inman back in 2019.

“There’s a difference in age between Dontrelle and Funchess,” Ballard said on 1070 WFAN, via the Indianapolis Star. “We’re still working through it with Dontrelle. We like Dontrelle a lot, and he had a great year last year, but we’re still working through some details on that.”

Inman had 28 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Colts last season. The Colts will have T.Y. Hilton back in 2019 and they tendered Chester Rogers as a restricted free agent.