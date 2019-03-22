Devin White: I’ll be looking for $100 million in five years

Getty Images

Devin White announced at LSU’s Pro Day on Friday that he has signed an endorsement deal with Nike. Whatever he signed for pales in comparison to what he plans to make in his second NFL contract.

White projects as a top-10 pick, a rare linebacker to go that high in the past five drafts.

“People know ‘Devin isn’t going to be on the board long, and we’re not going to find another Devin 10 years from now. He’s rare,’” White said, via Roy Lang of the Shreveport Times. “Draft me, because when I hit free agency in five years, the price will go up. I’ll be looking for $100 million then.”

White stood on his Combine numbers Friday, but he did do individual drills.

“It just shows my competitive nature, my hard work,” White said. “I’m not trying to do what anybody else did. I’m trying to create a lane for myself. I want to go in the top five.”