End-of-week #PFTPM is ready to go

It’s Friday night. Or it’s Saturday morning. Or maybe it’s Sunday. Whatever the day or time, there’s an end-of-week episode of #PFTPM ready for you.

The old-school, stream-of-consciousness monologue lasts longer than an hour and touches on a variety of topics, mainly focusing on the potential rules changes to be considered by owners in Arizona next week.

Plenty of questions also are answered, and I open with an unexpectedly lengthy explanation of why I don’t enjoy college basketball and college football as much as I used to.

Hopefully you'll enjoy #PFTPM more than ever. Or at all.