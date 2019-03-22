Former Lions linebacker Mike Cofer dies

Getty Images

Former Lions linebacker Mike Cofer died Thursday, after a long illness.

According to Phil Kaplan of the Knoxville News-Sentinel, the former University of Tennessee captain and 10-year NFL player passed away at age 58 after a prolonged battle with amyloidosis.

He started 104 games over 10 years with the Lions, and made the Pro Bowl in 1988.

He was the father of Florida State forward Phil Cofer, who found out about his father’s passing after an NCAA tournament game last night.

Our thoughts are with the Cofer family.