Jake Fisher moves on to Bills workout

Getty Images

Jake Fisher wants to make the move from offensive tackle to tight end and is looking for a team that will give him a chance to do so.

That process will take him to Buffalo next. John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Fisher is set to work out for the Bills on Friday.

Fisher worked out for Washington Thursday and Keim reports that the team may revisit signing Fisher in the future. He’s also met with Houston, although they have signed Darren Fells to fill out their tight end group since Fisher was in town.

Fisher was a Bengals second-round pick in 2015 and made 12 starts. He was targeted for six passes during his first two NFL seasons and caught two passes for 43 yards.