Jake Fisher signs with Bills

Getty Images

The third workout was the charm for Jake Fisher.

Fisher worked out with Houston and Washington before moving on to Buffalo Friday, but he won’t have to continue moving around the country in search of a job. Fisher’s agent announced that his client has landed a one-year deal with the Bills.

Fisher was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 as a tackle, but he saw some time at tight end earlier in his career and decided to make a full-time position change this offseason. He has two career catches.

He is the second addition to the Buffalo tight end group this offseason and Fisher knows the other one well as Tyler Kroft also made the move from the Bengals to the Bills as a free agent.