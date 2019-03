Getty Images

Technically, free agent tight end Jared Cook‘s deal isn’t final. It’s close, but not officially official.

But that didn’t stop Cook from daydreaming about playing with his soon-to-be-new quarterback.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Cook winked and said “Maybe” about his new deal, but also added “it’s going to be pretty awesome” catching passes from Drew Brees.

So yeah, that’s happening.

“I’ve been a big fan of Drew for a long time and the way he approaches the game,” Cook said. “He’s on point. He’s on top of his game right now. He’s just a baller. I look forward to seeing him do great things in the future. …

“It could be a big production year. Just as long as I take care of what I can take care of, we should be all right.”

Cook’s turning 32 in April, but just came off a productive year for a lesser grade of team. He had career-highs of 68 catches, 896 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders last year, making his first Pro Bowl.

The Saints certainly needed some help at the position, after leading tight end Benjamin Watson retired this offseason, and the addition of Cook gives Brees a wealth of offensive options along with Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.