Lions re-sign Andrew Donnal

The Lions are bringing back one of the reserve offensive linemen from last year’s roster.

The team announced on Friday that tackle Andrew Donnal has re-signed with the team. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Donnal joined the Lions as a waiver claim last September. He was on the active roster all year, but only appeared in two games and saw action on nine special teams snaps.

Donnal played six games with the Ravens in 2017 and opened his career as a 2015 fourth-round pick by the Rams. He played in 21 games and made six starts for them over his first two seasons.

The Lions have added Oday Aboushi to the offensive line in free agency and they released guard T.J. Lang, who is reportedly set to retire after an injury-plagued 2018 season.