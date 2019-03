Getty Images

Ever since Sunday Ticket launched to bring out of market games to television in 1994, it has been an exclusive product of DirecTV.

That could change in the near future. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told Bloomberg.com on Friday that the league is considering spinning off the streaming rights to the Sunday Ticket package.

“We’re having great discussions with DirecTV and AT&T,” Goodell said. “We’ve had a 25-year partnership and we want to continue that partnership, but we also are looking to see how we can change the delivery.”

Goodell said the league wants the package “delivered on several different platforms,” which makes sense to both reach more customers and create more sources of revenue for the league in years to come.