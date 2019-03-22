Proposed rule would let scoring teams enforce personal fouls on the PAT

Getty Images

Under current NFL rules, if a team scores a touchdown on a play when their opponent commits a personal foul, that foul is enforced on the ensuing kickoff. Under a proposed rule change, that foul could be enforced on the point after touchdown.

The rule proposal, which will be considered at next week’s league meeting, says that, “On a touchdown, the penalty, whether a live ball or dead ball foul or a foul between downs, can be enforced on the succeeding kickoff or Try.”

In other words, if the offense scores a touchdown and the defense commits a late hit, the current rules move the ball 15 yards on the kickoff. But the proposal would allow the offense to choose to take the 15 yards either on the kickoff or on the extra point.

Most of the time, teams would probably still take the 15 yards on the kickoff. But late in a one- or two-point game, when moving the try half the distance to the goal line would make the try easier, the offense would likely choose to take it on the point after touchdown. It’s a proposal that makes sense.